LPL Financial LLC Sells 23,014 Shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,014 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.52% of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLLV. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 833.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 43,810 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 567.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 99,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 84,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLLV stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.82.

