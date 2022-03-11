LPL Financial LLC Sells 2,591 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 30.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 18.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $60.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.26 and a 200-day moving average of $72.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.51.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

