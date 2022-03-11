LPL Financial LLC Sells 32,422 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,422 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 5.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nutanix by 94.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Nutanix by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Nutanix by 95,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 13,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Nutanix by 193.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after purchasing an additional 170,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTNX. OTR Global upgraded Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $23.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.00. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $413.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,233 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $128,640.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 190,685 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $5,794,917.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,579 shares of company stock valued at $8,442,786 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

