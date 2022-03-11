LPL Financial LLC Sells 8,228 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,228 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 183.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 527,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,902,000 after purchasing an additional 341,129 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter worth about $18,109,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 358.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 187,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,729,000 after purchasing an additional 146,557 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 29.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 599,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,816,000 after purchasing an additional 137,746 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 19.4% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 721,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,882,000 after purchasing an additional 117,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $71.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.87. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $67.36 and a 1-year high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOGI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.86.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

