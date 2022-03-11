LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.28

LSL Property Services plc (OTCMKTS:LSLPF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00.
LSL Property Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LSLPF)
