Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.63

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.63 and traded as high as C$0.67. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at C$0.67, with a volume of 32,683 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$303.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.63.

About Lucara Diamond

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

