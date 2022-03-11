Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lucira Health had a negative return on equity of 43.84% and a negative net margin of 230.43%. Lucira Health updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Lucira Health stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.16. 8,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,354. Lucira Health has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Lucira Health by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 164,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 59,041 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lucira Health by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 446,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 225,317 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lucira Health by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Lucira Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lucira Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

