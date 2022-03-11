Lufax Holding Ltd Announces — Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

NYSE LU traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.68. 28,311,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,336,740. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46. Lufax has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Lufax had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 28.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lufax will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 453.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 11,191 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 339,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 121,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LU shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

