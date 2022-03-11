Lufax (NYSE:LU) Stock Price Down 13.1%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 13.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.11. 127,283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,954,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie downgraded Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Lufax had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 28.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lufax by 463.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the third quarter worth $44,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

