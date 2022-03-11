Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Lumen Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $1.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 17.72%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. Lumen Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $15.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,140 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,373,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,373,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,089,000 after buying an additional 2,386,680 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,198,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 4,429,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,498 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

