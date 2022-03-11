Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Director Jun Hong Heng Sells 142,933 Shares

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) Director Jun Hong Heng sold 142,933 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $1,901,008.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jun Hong Heng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Jun Hong Heng sold 132,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $2,042,040.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.91. 3,481,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,408,546. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $31.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 21.68 and a quick ratio of 21.41.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 745.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

LAZR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 303.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,038,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540,265 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 84.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,546,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,628 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,424,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,730,000 after purchasing an additional 724,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,758,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,560,000 after purchasing an additional 271,756 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,341,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,508,000 after purchasing an additional 997,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

