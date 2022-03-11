LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) PT Lowered to $9.00

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 48.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of LumiraDx in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of LumiraDx in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LumiraDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of LumiraDx stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. LumiraDx has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $11.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMDX. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation bought a new stake in LumiraDx in the third quarter valued at about $46,100,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LumiraDx during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $783,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LumiraDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON.

