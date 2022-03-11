Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Short Interest Update

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LUVU traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.17. 2,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,516. The company has a market cap of $13.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Luvu Brands has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27.

Luvu Brands Company Profile

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets furnishings for lifestyle and furniture categories. It operates through the following segments: Direct, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct segment includes product sales through a five e-commerce sites and single retail store. The Wholesale segment refers to the Liberator Jaxx and Avana branded products sold to distributors and retailers, purchased products sold to retailers, and private label items sold to other resellers; as well as specialty items that are manufactured in small quantities for certain customers.

