Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Short Interest Update

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of LUVU traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.17. 2,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,516. The company has a market cap of $13.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Luvu Brands has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27.
Luvu Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
