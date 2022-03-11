LXI REIT (LON:LXI) Shares Up 0.7%

LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 144.12 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 142 ($1.86). 2,260,121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 3,294,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141 ($1.85).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 142.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 144.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.37, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The company has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 18.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. LXI REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.76%.

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

