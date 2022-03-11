Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $77.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 70.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LYFT. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.03.

LYFT opened at $37.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lyft has a 52-week low of $33.94 and a 52-week high of $68.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.17.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The firm had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lyft will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $429,510.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,887. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

