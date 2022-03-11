LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $8,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 15,246 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 228.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 653,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,287,000 after buying an additional 454,429 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,774,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 17,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.4% during the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 33,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.74. 67,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,762. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $118.01. The stock has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.30.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.13.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

