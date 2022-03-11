LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Trading Up 3.9%

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $103.71 and last traded at $103.66. Approximately 91,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,148,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.74.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.13.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.30. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The business had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 317.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 15,246 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 228.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 653,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,287,000 after buying an additional 454,429 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,774,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after buying an additional 17,734 shares during the period. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 33,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.