M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 919,349 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.30% of M.D.C. worth $42,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in M.D.C. by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 148,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after buying an additional 35,062 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 23,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 141,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

MDC stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 7.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.64. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.21 and a 52 week high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

About M.D.C. (Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.