Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Short Interest Update

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 6.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 34,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 47,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,865. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

