Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Stock Position Trimmed by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Macy’s by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,635,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,603,000 after purchasing an additional 292,269 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Macy’s by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,755,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,263,000 after acquiring an additional 40,021 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 37.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 413,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 112,504 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter worth $708,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on M shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of M opened at $24.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.73. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

Macy’s declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

