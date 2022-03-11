Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,864 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 121,637 shares.The stock last traded at $172.14 and had previously closed at $168.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Sports presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.40. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 77.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 905.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,935,000 after acquiring an additional 35,109 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 28.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 66.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

