Maecenas (ART) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.00

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Maecenas coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maecenas has a total market cap of $125,526.42 and $5.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maecenas Profile

ART is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Buying and Selling Maecenas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

