Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MAGTF. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Magnet Forensics from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Magnet Forensics in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Magnet Forensics alerts:

OTC:MAGTF remained flat at $$21.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. 57 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600. Magnet Forensics has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $46.25.

Magnet Forensics Inc develops data analytics software used for digital forensics investigations to public sector and private enterprises in Canada and internationally. It offers Magnet AXIOM, a digital investigations platform to recover analyze, and report on digital evidence from smartphones, cloud services, IoT devices, and third-party images; Magnet AXIOM CYBER, a digital forensics and incident response solution for businesses that need to perform remote acquisitions, and collect and analyze evidence from computers, cloud, and mobile devices; and Magnet OUTRIDER, a digital evidence triage tool used at crime scenes to scan digital media for the presence of CSAM.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnet Forensics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnet Forensics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.