MahaDAO Trading Down 1.4% Over Last Week (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 11th. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $9.38 million and $2.33 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for about $3.05 or 0.00007789 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

