Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Short Interest Update

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 75.7% from the February 13th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:MHNC traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,625. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.86. Maiden Holdings North America has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $24.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.4844 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th.

