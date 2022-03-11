MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 67.0% from the February 13th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:MMD traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $19.44. 292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,288. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average is $21.23. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $558,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 162,262 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter.

Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company, which designed to capitalize on opportunities in the municipal bond market. It offers tax-exempt monthly distributions and total return potential, opportunistic investment approach through active management, and defined term that seeks to provide the then net asset value (NAV) upon termination to shareholders.

