MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 67.0% from the February 13th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:MMD traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $19.44. 292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,288. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average is $21.23. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $24.50.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%.
About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company, which designed to capitalize on opportunities in the municipal bond market. It offers tax-exempt monthly distributions and total return potential, opportunistic investment approach through active management, and defined term that seeks to provide the then net asset value (NAV) upon termination to shareholders.
