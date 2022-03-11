Maintel (LON:MAI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $340.13

Maintel Holdings Plc (LON:MAI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 340.13 ($4.46) and traded as low as GBX 264.80 ($3.47). Maintel shares last traded at GBX 272 ($3.56), with a volume of 5,907 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 335.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 340.13. The company has a market cap of £39.06 million and a P/E ratio of 12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Maintel Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

