Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $223.05

Shares of Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 223.05 ($2.92) and traded as low as GBX 183 ($2.40). Majedie Investments shares last traded at GBX 184.50 ($2.42), with a volume of 18,166 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £97.78 million and a P/E ratio of 3.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 210.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 223.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a boost from Majedie Investments’s previous dividend of $4.40. Majedie Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.22%.

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

