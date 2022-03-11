Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) CFO Mark E. Layton Sells 40,417 Shares

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) CFO Mark E. Layton sold 40,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $82,450.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.31. 1,334,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,110. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $107.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.11. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $5.95.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 18.87% and a negative net margin of 38.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,902,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 257.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 105,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 76,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 44,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

