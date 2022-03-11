ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

Shares of NYSE:MAN traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.68. The company had a trading volume of 15,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,603. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $84.32 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.96.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,215,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,218,000 after acquiring an additional 31,766 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 561,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,688,000 after acquiring an additional 11,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

