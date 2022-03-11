ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.17.
Shares of NYSE:MAN traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.68. The company had a trading volume of 15,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,603. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $84.32 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.96.
In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,215,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,218,000 after acquiring an additional 31,766 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 561,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,688,000 after acquiring an additional 11,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.
ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.
