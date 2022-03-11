Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Position Boosted by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,269,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 268,163 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Manulife Financial worth $100,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MFC. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 126.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 41.0% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MFC opened at $19.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.24. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.75.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MFC. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

