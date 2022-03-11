Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,269,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 268,163 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Manulife Financial worth $100,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 19.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,510,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,964 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,259,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,129,000 after purchasing an additional 392,419 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,582,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,577,000 after purchasing an additional 183,029 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 13,200,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,032,000 after buying an additional 137,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,163,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,033,000 after buying an additional 146,132 shares in the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.27.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $19.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.24. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

