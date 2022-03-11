Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Compass Point raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $66.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.35, but opened at $24.63. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the stock. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $25.23, with a volume of 65,872 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Marathon Digital from $74.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

In related news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Marathon Digital by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 44,944 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 647.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after acquiring an additional 205,231 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 349.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 61,536 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,706,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.09. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.79 and a beta of 4.65.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a positive return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.