Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Given a C$3.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) has been given a C$3.50 target price by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.54.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Marathon Gold stock traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 252,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,710. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$737.93 million and a PE ratio of -80.56. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of C$2.13 and a 52-week high of C$3.73. The company has a current ratio of 17.71, a quick ratio of 17.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.