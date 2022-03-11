Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.98

Shares of Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.98 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 2.98 ($0.04). Marechale Capital shares last traded at GBX 2.90 ($0.04), with a volume of 2,266,170 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.74. The stock has a market cap of £2.57 million and a PE ratio of 1.32.
About Marechale Capital (LON:MAC)
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Marechale Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marechale Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.