Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.98

Shares of Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.98 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 2.98 ($0.04). Marechale Capital shares last traded at GBX 2.90 ($0.04), with a volume of 2,266,170 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.74. The stock has a market cap of £2.57 million and a PE ratio of 1.32.

About Marechale Capital (LON:MAC)

Marechale Capital Plc, a corporate finance company, providing strategic, merger and acquisitions, and advisory services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It also offers capital raising, such as equity financing, mezzanine, and debt financing services. The company also provides advisory services, including strategic review, growth capital, and refinancing and exit advice.

