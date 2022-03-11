Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Marfrig Global Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.
Shares of MRRTY stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. Marfrig Global Foods has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.29.
Marfrig Global Foods SA engages in the production, processing, and trade of meat products and food made from animal proteins. It operates through the following reportable business segments: Beef and Keystone. The Beef segment engages in marketing, promotion, and export of beef. The Keystone segment is a supplier of processed food made from animal protein to global restaurant chains, with operations concentrated in the United States and Asia.
