Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Marfrig Global Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of MRRTY stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. Marfrig Global Foods has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.29.

Marfrig Global Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marfrig Global Foods SA engages in the production, processing, and trade of meat products and food made from animal proteins. It operates through the following reportable business segments: Beef and Keystone. The Beef segment engages in marketing, promotion, and export of beef. The Keystone segment is a supplier of processed food made from animal protein to global restaurant chains, with operations concentrated in the United States and Asia.

