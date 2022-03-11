Mark Wassersug Sells 11,000 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,392,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Wassersug also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 10th, Mark Wassersug sold 11,022 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,399,794.00.

ICE stock traded down $3.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.36. 2,582,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,039,675. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.04 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $71.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.10.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.80.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

