MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Downgraded by Wedbush

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the newsletter publisher’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.00. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of MarketWise from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $11.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketWise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTW opened at $4.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.86. MarketWise has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $16.97.

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 10,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $62,565.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MarketWise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in MarketWise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise Company Profile

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

