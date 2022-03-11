MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Given New $5.50 Price Target at Raymond James

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $11.00 to $5.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the newsletter publisher’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.03% from the stock’s previous close.

MKTW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.69.

Get MarketWise alerts:

Shares of MarketWise stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.86. MarketWise has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $16.97.

In other news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 10,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $62,565.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,478,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketWise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.