MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Needham & Company LLC

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the newsletter publisher’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on MarketWise from $11.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTW opened at $4.74 on Friday. MarketWise has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86.

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 120,100 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $718,198.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketWise during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketWise during the third quarter worth about $45,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in MarketWise during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MarketWise during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

