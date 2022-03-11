Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 260 ($3.41) target price on the retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 61.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.08) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.47) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.69) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 235.50 ($3.09).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

MKS opened at GBX 160.50 ($2.10) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42. The company has a market cap of £3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.27. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of GBX 129.75 ($1.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 263 ($3.45). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 204.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 202.87.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.