Martin Babinec Sells 19,600 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $1,701,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 18th, Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $1,715,392.00.

TriNet Group stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.17. The company had a trading volume of 356,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.27. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.43 and a 12-month high of $109.40.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,716,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,330,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 3,460.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 226,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,399,000 after buying an additional 219,895 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,681,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,181,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

