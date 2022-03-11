Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Hits New 12-Month High at $117.00

Shares of Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $117.00 and last traded at $116.50, with a volume of 1830 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.50.

MARUY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marubeni from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Marubeni from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Get Marubeni alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.47 and its 200-day moving average is $93.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marubeni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marubeni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.