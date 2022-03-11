Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.06% of Masonite International worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 19.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 3.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $94.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Masonite International Co. has a 12 month low of $85.17 and a 12 month high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 3.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.80 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DOOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.25.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

