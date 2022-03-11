Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 376.9% from the February 13th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Mass Megawatts Wind Power stock remained flat at $$0.03 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 199,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,160. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.
About Mass Megawatts Wind Power (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mass Megawatts Wind Power (MMMW)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Mass Megawatts Wind Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mass Megawatts Wind Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.