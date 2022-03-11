Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 376.9% from the February 13th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Mass Megawatts Wind Power stock remained flat at $$0.03 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 199,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,160. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.

About Mass Megawatts Wind Power (Get Rating)

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc is engaged in the development of low-cost, clean energy systems designed to meet the increasing global demand for energy through the use of environmentally-friendly technologies. It offers solar power systems that provide an economical option for commercial and residential users interested in green energy applications.

