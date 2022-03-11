Master Contract Token Market Cap Reaches $367,401.16 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 11th. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $367,401.16 and approximately $55,186.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.53 or 0.06603752 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00067378 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00035465 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

