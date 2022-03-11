Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Matinas BioPharma in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Truist Financial also issued estimates for Matinas BioPharma’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MTNB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matinas BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Matinas BioPharma stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.20. Matinas BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.61.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

