Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. Sells 2,193 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total transaction of $319,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ALGT stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.25. The stock had a trading volume of 353,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,602. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $132.03 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.27.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 8.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at $2,451,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 10.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 18.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.40.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

