Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Trading 4.7% Higher

Maverix Metals Inc (CVE:MMX – Get Rating) traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.82 and last traded at C$5.76. 110,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 466% from the average session volume of 19,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Maverix Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

