Mawson Gold (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Stock Price Down 2%

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 12,510 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 50,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.
About Mawson Gold (OTCMKTS:MWSNF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mawson Gold (MWSNF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.